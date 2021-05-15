Blotter: May 15, 2021

Robbery

Kankakee police arrested Tywon S. Mosley 19, of Kankakee; Jaydyn Weathers, 19, of Kankakee; and a juvenile male on May 12. Mosley and Weathers were each charged with robbery. According to police, the victim said he was eating a meal at a restaurant in the 1700 block of East Court Street. After eating his meal, the victim said he went into the bathroom and began counting his money. He said Mosley, Weathers and the male juvenile came into the bathroom and took the money. Officers said they located the three men in the 1300 block of East Chestnut Street.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated a report of shots fired in the 600 block of North Cottage Avenue on May 12. Officers located a car that had its passenger side front window shot out. Three spent shell casings were recovered.