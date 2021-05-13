Blotter: May 13, 2021

DUI causing injury

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jennifer L. Geiger, 30, of Kankakee, and charged her with driving under the influence causing injury or great bodily harm and driving under the influence of alcohol on May 2. According to a release, troopers responded at 12:30 a.m. to a one-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 17 at Sandbar Road in Kankakee County. Preliminary reports indicated for unknown reasons the vehicle went off the road and overturned. Geiger and a passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. After being released from the hospital, Geiger was taken into custody. A judge set Geiger’s bond at $10,000.