Blotter: May 12, 2021

Battery

Kankakee police investigated the battery of a man in the 600 block of West Station Street on May 6. A male suspect hit the victim several times with a silver baton. He was transported to a local hospital by a friend while the suspect fled in a truck. A witness was able to identify the suspect as a white male in his early 40s with reddish/gray facial hair, wearing a black hat and black shirt.

Robbery

Kankakee police arrested Christopher J. Page, 19, of Kankakee, and charged him with robbery on May 9. According to police, officers were dispatched at 4:35 p.m. to the 1600 block of East Court Street in reference to a robbery. The victim said he was shooting a music video in the 200 block of Crestlane Avenue when Banks took his camera and wallet, according to court records. A judge released Page on a $50,000 recognizance bond.

Shots fired

Kankakee police responded to the 1800 block of Meadowview Avenue for a report of shots fired at 11:05 p.m. May 10. Officers located several shell casings in the roadway.

Stolen firearm

Kankakee police took a report from a man who said an unloaded handgun was stolen from inside a vehicle parked in a garage in the 500 block of South Fifth Avenue on May 8. The victim said he had been out of town for a few days.

That same day, Kankakee police took a report of a stolen firearm from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of West Jeffery Street. The gun’s owner said she noticed the handgun which she recently purchased was missing from the trunk of her vehicle. The owner told police she was not sure if the handgun was stolen in Kankakee or while she was in Indiana.

Stolen vehicle

Kankakee police investigated a vehicle that was left unoccupied after crashing into the west side of a building in the 500 block of North Hobbie Avenue at 7:16 p.m. May 10. The owner of the vehicle later reported it stolen. He said he left it running in the area of East Locust Street. Police said the owner was very vague and uncooperative with the description and was unable to provide more information.

Theft

Kankakee police took a report of a theft from a car in the 1000 block of West Hawkins Street on May 10. The owner of the car said the right front passenger window was broken out. A wallet in the console was taken.

Kankakee police took a report of a theft from a parked car in the 1100 block of West Hawkins Street on May 8. According to police, the owner discovered the left rear passenger window and the left rear window had been broken out with a landscaping brick. Taken from the back seat was a new crystal butterfly wind chime in the package.

Kankakee police took a report of a theft from a car in the 600 block of East Park Place on May 10. The vehicle owner said a laptop computer was stolen between 8 p.m. May 6 and 7 a.m. May 7. The vehicle was believed to have been unlocked.

Weapon

Kankakee police recorded a loaded firearm from inside a vehicle that officers pulled over for a traffic stop at 10:27 p.m. May 10. Officers smelled raw cannabis emitting from inside the vehicle. One of the juveniles who occupied the vehicle was turned over to juvenile probation.

Kankakee police arrested Michael A. Campbell, 22, of Kankakee, and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon on May 7. According to police, officers investigated a hit-and-run accident in the 200 block of North Wildwood Avenue at 1:06 a.m. Officers found a vehicle matching the description of the one that left the scene of the accident. Campbell was the driver and lone occupant. While checking the inside of the vehicle, an officer said he located a loaded revolver under the front passenger seat. Campbell was able to pay the required bond and was released.