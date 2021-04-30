Arrest made in January shooting

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was arrested Wednesday on charges connected to a January shooting in Kankakee that left five people wounded.

Kankakee police said Tercel D. Barfield, 28, of Kankakee, had a warrant out for his arrest on three felony counts of attempted murder and three felony counts of aggravated battery discharging a firearm in the Jan. 16 incident.

According to a report, at 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, an officer observed Barfield at a gas station in the 1800 block of East Court Street. The officer knew that Barfield had an active warrant for attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in reference to a shooting in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue as a result of the January shooting.

When the officer approached him, Barfield fled on foot, according to police. The officer pursued Barfield and took him into custody in the 200 block of North Fairmont Avenue.

After Barfield’s arrest, police say, officers searched his vehicle at the gas station and found a loaded handgun under the driver’s seat.

Barfield was additionally charged with unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm with no FOID card and resisting a peace officer.

Kankakee County Circuit Judge Bill Dickenson set Barfield’s bond at $1 million (10 percent to apply) during his bond hearing on Thursday. That ruling includes the charges added following his arrest Wednesday.

Barfield was one of the five people shot on Jan. 16.

“I was one of the victims. Why am I being charged?” Barfield asked during his hearing.

He told the court he was struck in the back and has been in and out of the hospital since the shooting.

Police are looking for a second suspect.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the Jan. 16 shooting was related to another shooting that occurred two days later.

In that incident, a mother and her two children were shot as they exited their vehicle in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street in Kankakee. Two other children were not hurt.

Fyance D. Dawson, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges related to the shooting. He is currently in jail as a judge set his bond at $10 million.

Rowe said that Dawson was acquainted with one of the victims of the Jan. 16 shooting. As he presented information and evidence during Dawson’s bond hearing, Rowe said the Jan. 18 shooting was an act of revenge by Dawson.

Dawson was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a woman who told police that Dawson was in possession of two firearms, a .38 caliber revolver and a 9-mm semi automatic, according to court records.

Rowe said that Dawson recognized a vehicle in which a relative of one of the Jan. 16’s shooting victims was driving and instructed the driver to follow the vehicle. Dawson had her stop a block away on Washington Avenue, Rowe said.

Dawson walked up to the vehicle and opened fire on the mother and her four children as they exited the vehicle in a parking lot, Rowe said.