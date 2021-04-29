Kankakee police investigate another west side robbery

KANKAKEE — For the second time this week, a business on the west side of Kankakee was robbed.

Kankakee police said officers responded to an armed robbery at a gas station in the 1500 block of West Court Street at 12:40 a.m. Thursday morning.

When officers arrived, they were advised that a male subject wearing a mask and black clothing entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The subject took the money and fled on foot.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the case is similar to two other recent robberies that are also being investigated.

On Tuesday night, a gas station in the 1000 block of West Jeffery Street was robbed by a male subject. Officers checked the area with negative results.

Police said officers responded to an armed robbery at the station. They learned a male subject wearing a black hoodie displayed a handgun and demanded cash from the clerk.

The clerk complied and the subject ran from the store.

The offender’s description is similar to the subject of an armed robbery reported at a store located in the 800 block of West Jeffery Street on April 18.

In that incident, the offender is believed to have fled in a white car.

Anyone with information should contact Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.