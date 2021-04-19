Police: No active shooter targeting people in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — On Sunday, Kankakee police took to social media to address rumors about an active shooter targeting random people in Kankakee.

“There are reports circulating on social media about an active shooter targeting random people in Kankakee, however no one has been shot at this time. Officers will continue to investigate,” Kankakee police said in a post on the city’s Facebook page.

The post came after police reported on the Neighbors app by Ring about a shots-fired incident in the area of South Greenwood Avenue and East Hickory Street. The app uses your address to create a radius around your home and shares an alert about crime or other safety matters within that radius.

No one was injured in the incident. Officers checked the area for a black SUV and a white sedan which were described as the offenders’ vehicles.

It was the third shots-fired incident that occurred since Friday.

At 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Dearborn Avenue, officers responded to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system, which is used to automatically triangulate the location of gunfire.

Upon arrival, police found shell casings on Dearborn and East Mulberry Street.

Two parked vehicles were occupied when they were damaged but no injuries were reported. There is no suspect information at this time, according to police.

At 8:35 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of East Meadowview Avenue, officers responded to a report of shots fired incident and found shell casings in the street and damage to a house.

Anyone with information is urged to call Kankakee police at 815-933-3311 or CrimeStoppers at 815-932-7463.

