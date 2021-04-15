Blotter: April 15, 2021

Burglary

Kankakee police arrested Jamie R. Garcia, 28, of Kankakee, and charged him with residential burglary on April 13. According to police, at 10:15 a.m. April 11, officers responded to a reported burglary at an apartment in the 100 block of North Entrance Avenue. The resident advised officers when he returned home, he found the rear door of his apartment forced open and a subject walking out of his bedroom. The subject fled. The victim said his medication was missing from the apartment. The victim identified Garcia as the person he found in his apartment, according to police.