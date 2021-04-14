Blotter: April 14, 2021

Weapons

Bradley police arrested Larrell R. Gardner, 32, of Kankakee, and charged him with felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault on Tuesday. According to a news release, officers were called to Fairfield Inn, 1550 N. State Route 50, at about 2 a.m. for a domestic disturbance with a firearm. Gardner is accused of threatening the victim with a firearm. Officers found Gardner in the parking lot and took him into custody after a brief pursuit. The firearm was recovered under a vehicle where Gardner was first observed prior to fleeing

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Jamale D. Day, 45, of Richton Park, on Saturday. According to a report, at approximately 8:54 p.m., a trooper stopped a 2016 Infiniti sedan for lane violations on Interstate 57 southbound at mile marker 318 in Kankakee County. Day showed signs of alcohol impairment and attempted to elude officers, according to police. State police charged Day with aggravated driving under the influence-license revoked, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, attempting to elude police officer in a motor vehicle, resisting or obstructing a police officer, driving with license revoked, an active warrant out of Kankakee County, improper lane usage and unlawful transportation or possession of open alcohol by driver. A judge set Day's bond at $50,000.