Investigation continues into shooting in mall parking lot

BRADLEY — Police are continuing their investigation into Sunday’s shooting in the parking lot at Northfield Square Mall.

Police said a man was shot in the hand and was driven by a third party to a local hospital. The injury was not life-threatening, police said.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Bradley officers were dispatched to the southeast entrance area of the mall.

Police said Monday that known subjects involved are not cooperating with the investigation.

In a statement Monday afternoon, mall management and Namdar Realty Group LLC said:

“The safety and security of our merchants, employees, and patrons has always been our number one priority. Unfortunately, an incident did occur in our parking lot near the Southeast entrance last night.

“In cooperation with Northfield Square Mall's security team, the Bradley Police Department is actively investigating a shooting that took place yesterday evening. We have received reports that at least one of the individuals involved was taken by ambulance with a non-life threatening injury, and several cars were damaged. As there was no present or immediate danger to the public following the incident, the Bradley Police Department cleared the mall to resume business this morning, and the mall is operating as usual. As this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further information is available from our end at this time.

“We do not take this matter lightly, and we will work to identify any need for further security measures to bolster those already in place, informed by the results of the Police Department's investigation, and will respond accordingly.”