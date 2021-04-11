Bradley police investigate shooting at mall

BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating a shooting Sunday that occurred outside Northfield Square Mall. One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, which police don't believe to be life-threatening.

Just before 5 p.m., officers were called to the southwest entrance of the mall in reference to a shooting, according to a news release.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a third party.

According to the Northfield Square Mall website, the mall is open until 6 p.m. Sundays.