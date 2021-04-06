Kankakee police investigate 3 shootings in 3 days

KANKAKEE — In the last three days, Kankakee police have investigated three shootings and a report of shots fired within the city.

At 4 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at a local hospital.

They were advised a 26-year-old man drove himself from an unknown location to his residence in the 800 block of West Harbor Street in Kankakee. A relative observed that the man was wounded and drove him to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives were unable to talk to the man because he was being treated for his injury.

The case remains under investigation.

Then at 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the 500 block of Mertens Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When officers arrived at the residence, they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

A 36-year-old woman, also at the location, was arrested on charges that she shot the man during a domestic argument. A firearm was recovered, according to police.

Shots fired

At 7:50 p.m. Monday, officers responded to an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system of shots fired in the 1300 block of East Hickory Street.

Upon arrival, officers found shell casings and damage to two houses. A white Toyota two-door was reportedly seen leaving the area and may have been involved. The case is under investigation.

Saturday shooting

At 4:20 a.m. Saturday, April 3, officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of North Harrison Avenue in reference to a subject who had a gunshot wound to his hand.

A woman who called police advised that her boyfriend arrived home with a gunshot wound. The 22-year-old man said that he was shot by an unknown subject at an undisclosed location.

He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The investigation continues.