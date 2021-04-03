Blotter: April 3, 2021

Child pornography

Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 agents arrested Donald J. Legler, 32, of Kankakee, on March 31 and charged him with possession of child pornography. According to a press release, on March 31, ISP Zone 3 Agents executed a search warrant in the 1100 block of South East Avenue in Kankakee, pursuant to an ongoing investigation that began in January. During the execution of the search warrant, pertinent evidence was located, and Legler was taken into custody. State police are not releasing further information at this time. A judge set Legler’s bond at $500,000.

Drugs

Manteno police arrested Paul A. Albert, 30, of Manteno, on March 31 and charged him with possession of a controlled substance. According to a police report, officers were called to a business on West First Street for a person acting suspicious. Officers located Legler in the bathroom. A white powdery substance was found on the sink, according to police, who said the substance field tested positive for cocaine. A judge released Albert on a $5,000 recognizance bond.