Kankakee County officials discuss new no-cash bail system

Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, the state of Illinois begins using a no-cash bail system. The change is part of the omnibus criminal reform bill signed into law by Gov. JB Pritzker in February.

Currently, if a bond is set in a criminal case, the defendant must pay 10 percent in order to be released from jail.

Critics though argue that system is biased against minorities.

Bonds set on low-level, nonviolent arrests make it hard for people to post bail, they say.

“People sitting in jail on low-bond cases face losing jobs and putting hardship on families,” explained Tom Latham, director of probation services in the 21st Judicial Circuit, which is made up of courts in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.

With the new law, though, judges will use a risk assessment system to determine whether or not a subject should be released.

Prosecutors will have 24 hours to file charges.

If a judge decides to hold the subject, a detention hearing must be held within another 48 hours and prosecutors must prove why the subject should remain in custody.

“We are all about reform,” Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said. “You have to be proactive. There is a lot of good in the bill. The body cams for police is a good addition. The cash bail was not really thought out. When it comes down to it, the bill allows violent offenders back on the street.”

Kankakee County Chief Public Defender Ed Pentuic said that “having money should not determine if someone should stay in jail or not.”

“Someone with enough money to post a bond is no more or less of a threat than someone who doesn’t have money. The presumption of innocence and the seriousness of the charge should weigh heavily toward having someone released pending trial. I think most people would be hard pressed to justify the prior bond system.”

<strong>Earlier change</strong>

This won’t be the state’s first foray into changing the system. In 2018, the state changed how bonds were set. It set up two categories for offenses: Category A, which are high-level felonies (Class, X, Class 1 and Class 2) in which a judge has authority to set bond; and Category B offenses (Class 3 and 4 felonies and Class A, B and C misdemeanors) in which a judge may release a defendant on a personal recognizance bond.

The subject does not have to pay a bond. Rather, they get out on their signature.

However, the rules change if a prosecutor successfully argues a defendant accused of a Category B offense is a high flight risk or is a danger to the community.

In those cases, a judge sets a bond and the defendant receives $30 a day credit.

If the judge sets a $3,000 bond with 10 percent to apply, the defendant can be released in 10 days.

“People have stayed in jail for months awaiting trial because they didn’t have $300 or sometimes even less. Prior bond reforms have taken positive steps to make sure that nonviolent offenders do not have to stay in jail,” Pentuic said.

<strong>More officers</strong>

Placing more subjects on pretrial services means probation departments will need additional manpower.

Latham said currently, five officers deal with pretrial service subjects. During last week’s Kankakee County Board’s criminal justice committee meeting, Latham told members an additional four to six pretrial officers will be needed.

Exactly where the funding for those extra positions comes from is the question.

“That’s the thing about the Legislature. They need to also work on how you fund these new laws,” Latham said. “The question is will the state fund the additional officers needed.”

Also, less bond money will mean less revenue for the county.

“I’m hearing a lot of talk from other county board chairmen,” Kankakee County Board Chairman Andy Wheeler said at the committee meeting.

Less funding will make it even harder on counties working to keep budgets on the positive side, he said.

“There is a cost for breaking laws,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, who was also in attendance at the committee meeting.

“There is a cost of doing business in the criminal justice system. There is the circuit clerk, state’s attorney, public defender, the judges, the police, probation and corrections. This will affect us down the road. There is a cost. That cost will have to be made up somewhere.”

