Vehicle crashes after being fired upon in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting Sunday that ended with a vehicle crashing into a tree in the 300 block of East Mulberry Street.

According to police, officers were conducting a bar check in the 600 block of North Schuyler Avenue at 1:40 a.m. Sunday when they heard gunshots east of that location.

Officers located a crashed vehicle with two male occupants who said they were traveling east on Mulberry when an unknown vehicle struck them from behind. The victims said at least one unknown occupant of that vehicle began shooting at them, causing them to crash. Neither man was injured.

Officers say they found spent shell casings and damage to a parked vehicle on the street.