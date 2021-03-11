A container of flammable liquid thrown at a house starts fire

KANKAKEE — A resident in the 1400 block of East River Street told police he heard a thud and then saw flames from the window.

A preliminary investigation by the Kankakee Fire Department indicated that an object containing a flammable liquid had been thrown at the house. The case is now being investigated by the police and fire departments as an arson.

Fire crews were called to the scene of the fire just before 10 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was extinguished with minimal damage to the exterior of the home.