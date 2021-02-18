UPDATED: Kankakee police conducting death investigation

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating the murder/suicide of a husband and wife that occurred Thursday morning.

Kankakee County Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Cavender identified the deceased as Jose Andrade, 44, and Zulema Munoz, 42, both of Kankakee.

Andrade and Munoz were pronounced dead at 3:50 a.m. in a residence in the 300 block South Washington Avenue, Cavender said.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said officers responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at the residence. Upon arrival, officers located Andrade and Munoz both dead in a bedroom in the house where they lived with apparent stab wounds.

A family member told police they heard Munoz scream. When the person went to investigate, they found Andrade who said to call 911. He then stabbed himself, according to police.

Munoz’s death is the first homicide in Kankakee County this year.

The case is under investigation by Kankakee police and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office.