Stabbing leads to 2 arrests

KANKAKEE — Two women were arrested by Kankakee police on Monday following the stabbing of another woman.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said the victim’s wound was not believed to be life-threatening.

Kashawna Roberts, 30, of Kankakee, was charged with five counts of felony aggravated battery. A judge set Roberts’ bond at $75,000.

Sharay M. McNeil, 29, also of Kankakee, was charged with three counts of felony aggravated battery. A judge set McNeil’s bond at $50,000.

According to police, an officer responded at 2 a.m. Monday to a report from a local hospital of a patient suffering a stab wound.

The victim advised that as she and her husband were leaving a bar in the 600 block of North Schuyler Avenue, two females were following them to their car.

The victim said one of the women made a statement to which she took offense and words between them were exchanged.

The victim said that Roberts pulled her from her car and began fighting with her.

The victim said McNeil joined the fight and was pulling her hair when Roberts stabbed her.