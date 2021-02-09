Blotter: Feb. 9, 2021

<strong>Robbery</strong>

Kankakee police arrested James R. Gouge, 29, of Kankakee, on Feb. 6 and charged him with armed robbery. According to police, Gouge is accused of being one of five men who robbed his ex-girlfriend on Feb. 2 of items including cash and her phone in an alley in the 300 block of South Harrison Avenue. Police said on Feb. 6, Gouge was a passenger in a vehicle which was stopped by an officer in the area of East Court Street and South Schuyler Avenue. A Kankakee County judge set Gouge’s bond at $150,000.