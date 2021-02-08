3 shot in 2 separate incidents in Kankakee on Saturday

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating two separate Saturday night shootings that sent three people to local hospitals, according to police.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said all three victims appear to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, officers responded at 8:35 p.m. to a report of shots fired in the 1800 block of East Duane Boulevard.

Police said that upon arrival, officers found that a 19-year-old man had been shot in a driveway at a residence and located shell casings on the street.

At 11:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at a banquet hall in the 400 block of East Oak Street, police said.

Officers said they learned that three uninvited persons entered a private party, after which a fight ensued and one of the subjects pulled out a handgun and started firing.

Two people were struck, including one of the uninvited persons, according to police.

These Saturday occurrences are the sixth and seventh shootings in the city since Jan. 16 that have resulted in injuries.

<strong>Shots fired report</strong>

At about 1:35 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 800 block of Country Club Drive, police said.

Officers said they found shell casings on the street and damage to a house.