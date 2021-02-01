3 arrested on federal weapon charges in Kankakee

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee ATF Task Force recently arrested three men who had been indicted on federal weapon and drug charges last year.

Cornell Mobley, 39, of Kankakee, was charged with two counts of distribution of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Jerry Caldwell, 58, of Dalton, and Anthony Bender, 20, of Kankakee, were both charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment for co-defendants Mobley and Caldwell alleges that on March 4 and 6, 2020, Mobley distributed cocaine.

The indictment also says on April 1, 2020, Mobley, a convicted felon, knowingly possessed the following firearms: Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, PW Arms .380 caliber handgun, Ruger 9mm handgun, Mosberg 12 gauge shotgun and a 7.62 caliber rifle.

The indictment also alleges on April 1, 2020, Caldwell, a convicted felon, also possessed a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, PW Arms .380 caliber handgun and Ruger 9mm handgun.

Both Caldwell and Mobley were initially charged in state court after their arrest by Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group officers on April 1, 2020.

Both were later arrested on federal charges and ordered detained into the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending trial in Urbana.

If convicted on the charges, Caldwell faces up to 50 years in federal prison. Mobley and Bender face up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted.

The separate and unrelated indictment for Bender, alleges that on or about Nov. 14, 2020, Bender, a convicted felon, knowingly possessed a Glock 9mm handgun.

Bender has been in state custody since his November arrest by KAMEG officers. He was later transferred into federal custody.

The charges were the result of ongoing investigations into gun violence in the Kankakee area by KAMEG. They were assisted in the investigation by the Kankakee ATF Task Force, which includes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and investigators with the Kankakee Police Department, working in cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Central District of Illinois and the Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Bryan Freres.