Juvenile charged in Monday's shooting that left person in serious condition

KANKAKEE — A 17-year-old male from Kankakee was arrested and charged in Monday’s shooting in Kankakee that left another male juvenile in serious condition at a Chicago area hospital.

Court documents show the defendant is charged with felony aggravated battery with a firearm and felony aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

State law allows prosecutors to charge a juvenile 16 years or older as an adult in three felony charges: homicide, aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated sexual assault.

A juvenile court judge must grant prosecutors’ request to transfer the case to criminal court. The Daily Journal does not identify juvenile defendants.

Kankakee County Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott set his bond at $300,000 during Tuesday’s bond hearing.

If he posts the required 10 percent of the bond, Elliott would place him on house arrest. His next court date is Feb. 23.

Kankakee Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah West said the defendant was in a car with the three other individuals at 1 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Greenwood Avenue. The defendant pulled a gun and attempted to rob one of the occupants, West said, adding that he shot the victim in the chest.

The defendant and the other occupants in the car fled. Police took the defendant into custody at 10 a.m. Monday.

Officers responded to the location after an alert from the city’s ShotSpotter system, which triangulates gun fire throughout the city.

According to police, the defendant told investigators it was a drug deal gone wrong, West said.

4 shootings in 9 days

Monday’s shooting was the fourth that occurred in nine days in Kankakee.

Around 1 a.m. Jan. 20, a man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound while he was driving east on Oak Street at Washington Avenue. Police believe he was shot by the driver of a passing dark-colored Dodge Durango.

On Jan. 18, a mother and her two children were shot as they exited their vehicle in the 200 block of West Chestnut Street in Kankakee. The mother is 29 years old and her children are 7 and 8 years old.

Fyance D. Dawson, 30, of Kankakee, was arrested on charges related to the shooting.

On Jan. 16, five people were shot inside a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue. At 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted to gunshots fired in the area.

Upon arrival, officers found three people who had been shot. Two others had been transported to local hospitals by other individuals.

The victims were four men between the ages of 25 and 37 and a 26-year-old woman. Three of the victims suffered serious wounds. Two were transferred to hospitals in the Chicago area.

In Dawson’s bond hearing on Wednesday, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said the Jan. 16 and 18 shootings are related.