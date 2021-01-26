Police: Bust netted fentanyl in pill form and cocaine

URBANA — Javan J. Thompson, 31, of Bradley, was arrested on federal drug charges on Jan. 21.

According to charging documents filed in U.S. District Court, Thompson is accused of unlawful possession with intent to distribute a mixture and substance containing fentanyl. When arrested last week in an apartment in Bradley, police recovered a package that contained 547.7 grams of fentanyl in pill form and 288.9 grams of cocaine, according to police reports.

Police also recovered $18,500 in cash.

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group agents say they were tipped off last year by federal officials about possible drug activity involving Thompson.

Last week’s arrest was the culmination of a lengthy investigation, according to court documents.

Thompson’s next court date is Feb. 4.