UPDATED: Kankakee police continue investigating shooting at house

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police continue to investigate an early Saturday morning incident that left five hospitalized with gunshot wounds.

Police Chief Frank Kosman said Monday night there was no update on the incident that occurred at a home in the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue.

Four men between the ages of 25 and 37 and a 26-year-old woman were shot, Kosman said.

One of the injured has been identified as a possible suspect, Kosman said. Some of the victims were seriously injured, he said.

“I cannot say anything regarding where they are being treated or transferred to,” Kosman said in a statement Saturday to the Daily Journal.

“The facts known so far indicate there was an exchange of gunfire, but it is all under investigation at this time.”

According to Kosman, at about 2:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were alerted by ShotSpotter, the department’s recently implemented shots-fired system, to the 600 block of North Evergreen Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found three subjects with gunshot wounds. They were transported to area hospitals.

Two others with gunshot wounds were taken by other individuals to area hospitals.

A preliminary investigation indicated that a party was being held in the residence when one attendee started shooting for a reason that police say is yet to be determined.

<strong>Technology helps police</strong>

The ShotSpotter system, which helps pinpoint where shots are fired, went live in November via a $48,000 grant from the company.

City officials say they are using the system to cut down on armed violence in the city. The system decreases the time it takes for officers to respond to the area where the shots were fired.

Officers are able to respond to a shots fired scene within 3 to 4 minutes, according to officials. Prior to the system, responding time was between 7 and 8 minutes.