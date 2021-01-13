Blotter: Jan. 13, 2021

Weapons

Kankakee police arrested Earnest L. Boyd, 36, of Kankakee, on Jan. 10 and charged him with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to police, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of South Fifth Avenue at about 9 p.m. Jan. 10 for a traffic violation. Boyd, the only occupant in the vehicle, gave the officer consent to search the vehicle, according to police. A handgun with a defaced serial number was found under the driver’s seat, according to police. A judge set Boyd’s bond at $15,000.