Police arrest Kankakee man for shooting on VanDerKarr Road

KANKAKEE — A Kankakee man was arrested for a shooting in Kankakee County on Sunday night.

Alexis Calderon, 19, of Kankakee, was arrested by Kankakee County sheriff’s police. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A judge set his bond at $50,000.

Chief Deputy Sheriff Ken McCabe said at 8 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East VanDerKarr Road for a report of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers found six 9mm shell casings in the road. A house and vehicle had both been hit by gunfire.Two people were in the home at the time of the shooting.

One of the occupants of the home said the shooting was about an incident that occurred earlier this year.

A description of the vehicle, a SUV, was put out.

At about 9:20 p.m., sheriff’s deputies made contact with two occupants of a SUV, that fit the description, in a parking lot in Sun River Terrace. Calderon was the driver.

The passenger was taken into custody but was later released.

A 9mm firearm was found in the front seat area, as well as four 9mm shell casings and a box of ammunition.