Warrant sweep nets 2 arrests, seizure of 9 weapons

KANKAKEE — A warrant sweep by multiple agencies on Thursday led to the arrests of two men and the seizure of nine firearms and many rounds of ammunition.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the U.S. Marshal’s Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force of Central Illinois and parole officers from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

The warrants were predominately in the Pembroke Township area.

Brandon J. Brewer, 28, of Pembroke Township, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, reckless discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was also wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant. A judge set Brewer’s bond at $100,000.

Robert J. Bowsky, 28, of Green Bay, Wis., was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of Wisconsin for first-degree homicide and two counts of the unlawful use of a weapon. Bowsky awaits an extradition hearing on his no bond warrant.

“The tireless efforts exhibited by all of the officers and agents involved in these operations is appreciated,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said in a press release.

“I sincerely appreciate the willingness of the U.S. Marshal’s Service to partner with our deputies to remove these extremely dangerous individuals from our streets, along with the associated weapons and ammunition located as a result. It’s another example of sharing resources to save taxpayer money. We continue to address concerns of the Pembroke community involving ‘Shots Fired’ calls occurring at all hours of the day/night.”

Sheriff’s detectives said that additional arrests are likely as similar joint-operations are being planned in the near future.