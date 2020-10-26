Blotter: Oct. 26, 2020

DUI

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Daryle V. Cooper, 63, of Chicago, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license suspended and speeding. He was also issued a written warning for improper lane usage. According to police, at 3:28 p.m. Oct. 20, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near mile marker 313 for traffic violations. A judge released Cooper on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Bradley police arrested James H. Fisher, 44, of Bradley, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving while license revoked on Oct. 22. According to police, a pickup truck was stopped for illegal lighting. The officer talked to the driver, Fisher, and said Fisher showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Fisher’s bond at $10,000.

Weapons

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested Ben K.T. Anderson, 35, Kalamazoo, Mich., on Oct. 22. The Kankakee County State’s Attorney charged Anderson with armed habitual criminal, armed violence, felon in possession of firearm, possession of cannabis (between 30 and 500 grams) and resisting a police officer. According to police, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding and improper lane usage of Interstate 57 at mile marker 310 at 11:56 p.m. Oct. 22. Anderson did not have identification on him. A judge set Anderson’s bond at $500,000.