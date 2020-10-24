Decision made on nuisance house but final outcome put on hold

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Judge Bill Dickenson made his decision Thursday whether or not to declare a Kankakee home a nuisance due to gang activity.

However, both sides will have to wait until Nov. 10 for a final outcome based on the wording of a state statute.

Kankakee County prosecutors on behalf of the city of Kankakee have argued that Dickenson declare Irene Guzman’s home at 456 S. Lincoln Ave. is a chronic nuisance.

Alleging the home has ties to the Latin Kings gang, prosecutors are requesting a preliminary injunction that would have the residence vacated and shuttered for one year. The lawsuit argues that Guzman’s sons Hernan and Ruben Carmona have ties with the gang, according to court records.

After listening to three days of hearings in the last month, Dickenson handed down a split decision during Thursday’s proceedings.

He ruled in favor of Guzman in that incidents where there were shots fired did not meet the city’s nuisance ordinance, which requires three incidents to have occurred within 180 days of one another.

“I believe more is needed to sustain the charge,” Dickenson said.

Dickeson ruled in favor of prosecutors that the home Guzman owns is a nuisance property under county ordinance..

“From the testimony and evidence, this is a home that attracts and disperses gunfire,” he said.

Before the city can have the residents vacate the home and then board it up, there is the matter of whether Guzman is allowed to pay a bond between $1,000 and $5,000 to keep her home.

Guzman would lose the home if there are further incidents of violence involving it.

The issue is whether the bond is discretionary or not.

Guzman’s attorney, Eric Davis, argued it is discretionary, while prosecutors Johathan Watson and Renee Wright have argued it is not.

A nuisance house

City and county nuisance abatement ordinances allow for the closing of a house deemed a chronic public nuisance by a judge.

The city’s code enforcement department can deem a residence uninhabitable. If that happens, the owner must bring the building up to code as well as pay any outstanding fines, fees and taxes in order to allow people to live in the home again.

According to court documents, Kankakee police have been dispatched to the 400 block of South Lincoln Avenue 150 times since September 2017 for reports of shots fired, ordinance violations and more.

One of those shots fired incidents occurred Sept. 16, 2019, in which an Illinois Central school bus carrying Kankakee school students got caught in the crossfire when a member of a rival gang, the Harrison Gents, opened fire on the house. Witnesses told police gunfire was returned by people standing outside Guzman’s house.

As for the residence at 456 S. Lincoln, officers responded to 29 calls from Oct. 9, 2017, to Oct. 2, 2019.

Guzman’s son Hernan Carmona is currently serving time in prison after he pleaded guilty to shooting two people during an Aug. 27, 2017, drive-by in the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue.

Rowe and the city have previously been successful in obtaining nuisance abatements for two houses in the 300 block of North Rosewood Avenue.

In September 2017, the house at 354 N. Rosewood Ave. was boarded up after it was determined to be a place of gang-related activity. Then in July 2018, the house at 331 N. Rosewood Ave. was shuttered for the same reason.

Rowe said his office will likely take action against other problem houses in the city in the future.