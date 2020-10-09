Sweep of Kankakee County by law agencies nets 20 arrests

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — More than 70 law enforcement personnel from 13 agencies collaborated Thursday in a countywide effort they said hoped to reduce crime, apprehend fugitives of the law and promote safety throughout Kankakee County by reducing violence.

The countywide effort resulted in 20 arrests on charges that included aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, aggravated driving under the influence and the obstruction of justice.

The sweep mostly included suspects who had outstanding warrants or missed court dates.

“The ability to bring over 70 police officers in from 13 different police agencies to work collectively to promote safety and reduce violence in the county was amazing,” said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey.

“The effort resulted in two stolen firearms being recovered, in addition to a vehicle used in an out-of-county homicide. Additionally, the work by these officers resulted in three vehicles being towed, one dog being rescued during a search warrant on a residence, as well as over 70 traffic and civil citations.”

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said this was one of many ongoing efforts planned to create continued peace and safety in the communities.

“This was a good way to send the message that violence in the City of Kankakee and the county-at-large will not be tolerated and that those that promote violence will be arrested and prosecuted,” Kosman said.

Both Downey and Kosman thanked each of the participating agencies for sharing their expertise and resources, including police K9s and telecommunicators, which allowed for a successful operation.