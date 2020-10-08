Bradley police arrest man twice in four hours

BRADLEY — Kenneth L. Morris Jr., 31, of Bourbonnais, was arrested twice within four hours by Bradley police following domestic disputes at the same residence on Tuesday.

Police said they were first called at 5:14 a.m. to a residence in the 1500 block of Girard Avenue in Bourbonnais. Morris Jr. and his mother, Aaronita Morris, arrived separately at the residence, which is the apartment of his ex-girlfriend. The resident called police to have both Morris and his mother removed from the residence.

Officers learned there was an active warrant for Kenneth Morris Jr.

When officers were trying to detain Morris Jr., Aaronita Morris, 53, grabbed officers in an apparent attempt to prevent the arrest, according to police. She was arrested and charged with aggravated battery to police and obstructing a police officer.

Kankakee County Judge Clark Erickson released her on a $5,000 recognizance bond.

Morris Jr. was arrested and charged on the outstanding warrant and resisting arrest. He posted the required bond and was released.

At 9:44 a.m. officers were dispatched again to the residence. Morris Jr. came back to pick up property and was able to enter through an unlocked door, Assistant State’s Attorney Clyde Guilamo said. He hit the victim and took away her phone as she was calling 911, according to police. He then grabbed a bag and fled, police say.

Officers were able to locate and take Morris Jr. into custody.

He was charged with domestic battery, interference with reporting domestic violence and possession of cannabis (between 30 and 500 grams) Guilamo said police found 139.4 grams of cannabis on him.

Judge Erickson set Morris Jr.’s bond at $750,000 during Wednesday’s bond hearing.

Guilamo asked that the bond be set at $500,000, saying that Morris Jr. was a danger to the community.

Morris has three open felony cases for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated domestic battery and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Morris was out on bond in all three cases when he was arrested.

Chicago attorney Bart Beals represents Morris and asked the court to set the bond at $150,000.

“There is no question in my mind that your client is a danger to the community,” Erickson said before setting the $750,000 bond.