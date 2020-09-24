Blotter: Sept. 24, 2020

Burglary

Bourbonnais police took numerous reports of subjects entering unlocked vehicles and taking items in the Belle Aire subdivision between midnight and 3 a.m. on Sept. 23. If you have any information, contact Bourbonnais police at 815-802-5330.

Drugs

Kankakee Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group arrested Jamee R. Bilthuis, 29, of Custer Park, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and driving while license suspended on Sept. 21. According to Illinois State Police, KAMEG agents conducted a traffic stop for a equipment violation. Bilthuis was the driver. While checking the vehicle, agents recovered and seized 81 suspected prescription pills, approximately 174.2 grams of suspected cannabis, and approximately 7.3 grams of suspected cocaine, according to police. A Kankakee County judge set Bilthuis’ bond at $75,000.