UPDATED: Kankakee shooting leaves one dead

KANKAKEE — A 16-year-old male was shot and killed Sunday night in the 600 block of South Nelson Avenue.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner has ID’d the victim as Pagan Torres Davier. It marks the seventh homicide in Kankakee County and the sixth in the city this year.

Kankakee police said officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of South Nelson at about 10:45 p.m.

After they arrived, they found the victim had been fatally shot.

He had been sitting in a parked car in a driveway of a residence with other individuals when an unknown gunman approached the car on foot and started firing. The offender ran from the area.

The other individuals were not injured. The victim had recently moved to the residence, according to police.

The Kankakee Police Department and the Kankakee County Coroner’s Office are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact KPD at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.

The homicide comes a week after Marquise J. Smith, 26, of Kankakee, was shot and killed on Sept. 13 as he stood outside his home with others in the 1300 block of East Maple Street.

Dejour Turner-Owens, 21, of Pembroke Township, was charged with Smith’s death.