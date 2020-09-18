Blotter: Sept. 18, 2020

DUI

Bradley police arrested Erik C. Thomas, 30, of Kankakee, and charged him with driving under the influence of drugs on Sept. 15. According to a police report, an officer stopped a vehicle driven by Thomas in the 900 block of North Kinzie Avenue. The officer said the odor of burnt cannabis was detected and during a search of the vehicle an unsealed bud of suspect cannabis was found in the center console area. The officer said he believed Thomas to be under the influence of drug.

Shots fired

Kankakee police investigated three reports of shots fired:

At about 11:35 p.m. on Sept. 16, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 900 block of East Chestnut Street. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings in the street and damage to two houses. Officers checked the area for suspects with negative results.

At about 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 17, officers responded to the 400 block of South Evergreen Avenue for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found shell casings in the intersection of Evergreen and East Hickory Street. A dark colored sedan was was reported to have been seen in the area shortly before the incident. The area was checked for any subjects or damage with negative results.

At about 9:15 a.m,. on Sept. 17, officers responded to a report of shots fired somewhere east of the 400 block of South Chicago Avenue. Officers checked the area with negative results.