Kankakee police investigate homicide

At about 7:10 PM on 9/15/20, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 300 block of S Wildwood, while investigating the shooting where shell casings and damage to a parked car were found, officers located and took into custody a 21 year old male subject for allegedly shooting Marquise J Smith, 26 years of age, of Kankakee on 9/13/20 on the 1300 block of East Maple St. Marquise Smith subsequently died from the gunshot wound. Charges are expected to be filed on 9/17/20.