Blotter: Sept. 15, 2020

DUI

Illinois State Police District 21 arrested James D. Ferrier, 44, of Kankakee, on Sept. 12 and charged him with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, driving while license revoked and an outstanding Kankakee County warrant. According to police, at 2:15 p.m., a trooper stopped Ferrier’s vehicle on 2000S Road at 1000W Road in Kankakee.

Child pornography

Illinois State Police arrested Jarred A. Wojciechowski, 19, of Bourbonnais, and charged him for possession of child pornography on Sept. 9. At this time there is no further information available, state police said. A judge set Wojiechowski’s bond at $200,000.

Shots fired

Kankakee police officers responded to a report of shots fired at 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Wildwood Avenue. Unknown offenders passing in a light blue Ford sedan shot at a group of subjects standing on the west side of Wildwood. One person received a minor injury from a fragment caused by a round striking a nearby post. The case is under investigation.