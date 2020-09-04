Kankakee man arrested on gun charge

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman says a Kankakee man has been arrested in a shots fired incident on Aug. 24.

Blake E. Moore, 28, was arrested around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 700 block of North Greenwood Avenue, where police were called to a report of shots fired. Responding officers say they found a loaded rifle and live rounds in the area. Based on security video surveillance, investigators say they were able to identify Moore as the one who shot the rifle and then placed it where it was located by police. Moore resides in the same block where the incident occurred.