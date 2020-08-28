Jury finds man guilty of 2018 drug-induced homicide

KANKAKEE — Joseph R. Lagesse, of Kankakee, was found guilty on Friday for the drug-induced homicide of Matthew Whitlock, of Bourbonnais, on Nov. 19, 2018, in Kankakee.

Lagesse was suspected of selling heroin laced with fentanyl to the 25-year Whitlock, Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe said.

Whitlock and the 41-year-old Lagesse were in contact by phone several times on Nov. 19.

They met up between 6:30 and 6:50 p.m.

Whitlock was found in a vehicle a few blocks away from where he bought the drugs. The cause of death was determined to be opioid and fentanyl intoxication.

Earlier on Nov. 19, Lagesse overdosed on what he believes was the same heroin-laced fentanyl Lagesse sold Whitlock.

Lagesse was revived at his home by Kankakee Fire personnel using Narcan (a drug that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose).

Rowe said at Lagesse’s bond hearing in December 2018 that Lagesse left a local hospital before receiving treatment and went and sold the drugs to Whitlock.

“I feel thankful for the hard work of all agencies involved to bring some semblance of closure to Matt's family,” Rowe said after the verdict.

“And I hope this sends a message that if you sell deadly dope in Kankakee County, you can expect to face severe consequences for doing so, including homicide charges”

It is the second time during his term as state’s attorney that Rowe has charged someone with drug-induced homicide.

In 2018, a Pembroke Township man was found innocent by a jury of selling heroin laced with fentanyl that led to the death of a Bradley man.

These cases are considered hard to prosecute because the victim and the dealer often are the only ones who witnessed the transaction.

Rowe said they will be back in court on Monday to set a date for Lagesse’s sentencing hearing..

If convicted of drug-induced homicide, a person is facing a sentence of between six and 30 years.