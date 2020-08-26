Blotter: Aug. 26, 2020

DUI

Bourbonnais police arrested Brian R. Thompson, 69, of Bourbonnais, and charged him with driving under the influence, aggravated battery to a police officer and resisting a police officer on Aug. 20. According to a police report, an officer responded to North Stadium Drive and Armour Road in reference to a hit and run that occurred on North Convent Street and Armour Road. Police say the driver of a suspected vehicle, Thompson, was stopped. Police said Thompson became combative and resisted officers. Officers said Thompson showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge set Thompson's bond at $20,000.

Possession stolen motor vehicle

Kankakee police arrested Amanda M. Palmer, 31, of Bourbonnais, and charged her with possession of a motor vehicle on Aug. 23. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, police investigated the theft of a vehicle from the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of East Willow Street on Aug. 10. The vehicle was later involved in an accident in Olympia Fields. Palmer was one of three people in the vehicle. A judge set her bond at $50,000.