Kankakee liquor store owners sentenced to prison for false tax returns

Daily Journal staff report

A Bourbonnais couple, Raymond and Angie Adamee, owners of a Kankakee liquor store, were each sentenced Monday to 12 months in federal prison, followed by 12 months of home confinement for under-reporting income in filed tax returns.

The court ordered that Raymond Adamee, 53, serve his sentence first and was ordered to surrender to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Dec. 1. Angie Adamee, 51, was ordered to report to the federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 4, 2022. Both were ordered to pay restitution to the IRS and the Illinois Department of Revenue in the amount of $642,736.

The couple each pleaded guilty on Feb. 10 to under-reporting gross receipts of their business, Kankakee Plaza Liquors, 1623 E. Court St., Kankakee, for the calendar years 2012 through 2016, by approximately $1.6 million.

The Adamees still own the business and are trying to sell it, their attorneys said during Monday’s sentencing hearing.

The couple has operated the retail liquor store, predominately as a cash business, since 1989.

The under-reporting of the approximate $1,621,779 in income received by the business and its owners, resulted in their failure to pay $409,117 in federal income tax that was due.

The under-reporting also resulted in failure to pay $233,619 in income tax, replacement tax, and sales and use tax to the State of Illinois.

In 2017, the IRS uncovered the tax fraud when the couple used a business broker to list KPL for sale for $600,000.

An IRS-Criminal Investigation Division undercover agent contacted the broker to request more information about KPL and learned that KPL’s reported income to the IRS was substantially lower than represented in the sale advertisement. When IRS-CI agents executed a search warrant at the couple’s home and business location on Nov. 29, 2017, they found tens of thousands of dollars in cash kept in a safe at the their residence, according to court documents.

The Internal Revenue Service, Criminal Investigation Division, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugene L. Miller represented the government in the prosecution.