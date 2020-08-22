Kankakee police investigate early morning shooting

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the area of the 700 block of South Gordon Avenue on the city's southeast side.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at 3:40 a.m.

Upon arrival, numerous people were fleeing the area. Officers found shell casings in the intersection of Gordon and Patrick avenues.

Two subjects, who had suffered what are believed to be non-life threatening gunshot wounds, had been taken to local hospitals for treatment.

The unknown offenders were reportedly shooting from a silver car and a silver truck before fleeing the area.