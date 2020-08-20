Blotter: Aug. 20, 2020

DUI

Kankakee County Sheriff's police arrested Jose Zamora-Aguilar, 49, of Momence, and charged him with driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Aug. 16. According to a Kankakee County assistant state's attorney, deputies were on patrol at 1:50 a.m. on Aug. 16 in the vicinity of Indiana and Locust streets in Momence. They odserved Zamora-Aguilar swerve the vehicle he was driving into the oncoming lane of traffic. The deputies stopped the vehicle. They said Zamora-Aguilar showed signs of alcohol impairment. He refused to submit a blood or urine sample after a search warrant was obtained. A judge released Zamora-Aguilar on a $5,000 recognizance bond.