Bond set at $500,000 in double homicide

KANKAKEE — Joseph Jaworowski, 35, of Kankakee, was charged Monday by the Kankakee County State’s Attorney Office with possession of a stolen vehicle and concealment of a homicide.

Jaworowski is one of two men Kankakee police arrested in connection with the deaths of two men last week.

Judge Kathy Bradshaw Elliott set Jaworowski’s bond at $500,000. His next court date is Sept. 4.

The other man charged, Aaron J. Thomas, 35, of Kankakee, will be in court today.

Thomas is facing preliminary charges of two counts of first-degree murder and possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He is also on parole with the state of Illinois.

The victims, Albert Zaragoza, 66, and Elliott Sheppard, 41, both of Kankakee, were found in an apartment building where they lived in the 400 block of West Bourbonnais Street.

Zaragoza’s body was discovered in his room on Aug. 11. Police said he was strangled. During the investigation, police found Zaragoza’s Ford F150 pickup truck was missing.

It was recovered Saturday by Illinois State Police on Interstate 88 near Dixon.

Personal effects of Jaworowski were found in the truck as well as receipts from purchases made in Milwaukee, Wis., and Illinois, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Erika Hamer said.

Hamer said investigators identified Jaworowski in a video obtained from a store where he purchased gas. At 8 a.m. Saturday, Jaworowski was apprehended in Dixon and turned over to Kankakee police.

Jaworowski told investigators Thomas killed Zaragoza and Sheppard, strangling both, according to police reports. He said he did help with concealment of Sheppard’s body.

At about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, the body of Sheppard, who had also resided in the same apartment building but in a different apartment than Zaragoza, was located in the attic of the building. Family members had reported him missing on Aug. 12.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Kankakee detectives located Thomas in the 300 block of East River Road. After a foot pursuit, the detectives and patrol officers, with the assistance of an Illinois State Police K-9 unit, took him also into custody.

The matter is still under investigation.

The deaths of Zaragoza and Sheppard are the third and fourth homicides in the city of Kankakee this year. There were four homicides in the city last year.