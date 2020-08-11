Blotter: Aug. 11, 2020

DUI

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested James L. Johanek, 21, of Bourbonnais, on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol on Aug. 7. According to a Kankakee County state’s attorney, deputies were called to the scene of a suspicious vehicle at the intersection of Turnberry Drive and Westberry Lane in Bourbonnais at 2:07 a.m. Aug. 7. Deputies found Johanek’s car parked in the middle of the intersection running with the door open, and Johanek was sleeping in the driver’s seat, police say. Deputies said Johanek showed signs of alcohol impairment. Johanek paid the required bond and was released.

Kankakee County Sheriff’s police arrested Lynley K. Louzensky, 31, of Manteno, on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and obstructing justice on Aug. 6. According to a Kankakee County state’s attorney, deputies stopped Louzensky on her motorcycle at Main and Fourth streets for a traffic violation at 9:45 p.m. Aug. 6. Deputies said Louzensky showed signs of alcohol impairment. A judge released Louzensky on a $5,000 recognizance bond.