Vehicle chase ends in arrest of Danville man

Daily Journal staff report

WATSEKA — Police from Illinois and Indiana were involved in a chase Saturday that ended with the arrest of Charles Garret, 23, of Danville.

According to a Watseka police news release, police were notified of a possible kidnapping by Illinois State Police.

An Iroquois County deputy located the suspect vehicle in the Gilman area. The pursuit began there and went east on U.S. Route 24 through Watseka crossing into Newton County, Ind. Multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit, including Iroquois County Sheriff’s police, Illinois State Police, Indiana State Police and Newton County (Ind.) Sheriff’s Department.

Indiana State Police were able to deploy stop sticks and disable the vehicle north of Morocco, Ind., on U.S. 41.

According to the release, Garret was arrested on various charges, including weapons offenses, as police say they recovered firearms in the vehicle.

Garret was taken to Iroquois County jail and later transferred to Vermilion County for charges he faces there.