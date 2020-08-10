Man arrested in aggravated battery (notes)

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais police arrested William P. Heintz, 51, of Chebanse, and charged him with with attempted murder, aggravated domestic battery, unlawful restraint and interfering with the reporting of a 911 call on Aug. 6.

Police were called to a residence in the 400 block of West Bethel Drive for a domestic disturbance.

They found a femael victim who had suffered serious injuries.

They learned her ex-boyfriend, Heintz, had held her against her will and attacked her and threatened he was going to kill her.

Heintz fled before police arrived.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.