Watseka man charged with sexual assault

WATSEKA — Chad H. Bertrand, 45, Watseka, has been arrested by Watseka Police on charges of aggravated criminal sexual assault, predatory criminal sexual assault, possession of a firearm by a felon, and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to online court records, Bertrand is facing eight counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, nine counts of predatory criminal sexual assault and three counts on weapons charges.

Police say Bertrand’s victim, a female, was under the age of 13 when he began assaulting her. In a press release, police said the victim contacted police last week to make a report of being sexually assaulted.

Bertrand has a previous conviction on sexual assault charges. According to court records, Bertrand agreed to plead guilty in 2013 to aggravated criminal sexual assault in which the victim was between the ages of 13 and 16. The conviction stemmed from an arrest by Watseka police in July 2010.

Bertrand was sentenced to 39 days in jail and four years probation. He was required to register as a convicted sex offender for life. Watseka Police Chief Jeremy Douglas said Bertrand was in compliance with his registration.

On the new charges, Bertrand was taken into custody on Wednesday. When making the arrest, police say they found a sawed-off shotgun in Bertrand’s residence. Police say their investigation continues. At Thursday’s bond hearing, a judge set Bertrand’s bond at $500,000.

— Jeff Bondy