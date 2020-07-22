Former teacher sentenced in grooming case

KANKAKEE — A former St. Anne High School teacher was sentenced Tuesday to six months in the Kankakee County jail and 30 months sex offender probation for grooming a male student in 2017.

Alaina Allsteadt, 36, agreed to plead guilty in March. She will have to register as a sexual offender for life.

State sentencing guidelines for the charge are a prison sentence between one and three years and a fine up to $25,000. A defendant can also be given probation.

Judges have the discretion to impose additional penalties, including probation, supervised release, counseling, restraining orders and/or community service.

Grooming refers to the use of a computer and/or other technology to encourage a child to engage in sexual conduct. The victim was a student of Allsteadt, who was a teacher at St. Anne from Aug. 16, 2013, until April 4, 2017, when she resigned her position. Prior to St. Anne, Allsteadt taught at Donovan.

Bourbonnais police began an investigation of Allsteadt after video, pictures and messages were found by a family member of the student on an electronic device and turned them over to Bourbonnais police.