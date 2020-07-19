Kankakee police investigate seven shots fired incidents

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Kankakee police are investigating seven incidents where shots were fired between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Two men were treated for gunshot wounds in the first incident that occurred at 1 a.m. during a party in the 300 block of South Poplar Avenue.

The victims, ages 22 and 21, were attending the party. They both were believed to have suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Kankakee Police Chief Frank Kosman said investigators were looking into “whether any of (the six other reports) are related to the initial shooting at the party on Poplar Street or not.”

The first was a report of shots fired at 1:16 a.m. in the 200 block of North Hobbie Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located damage to a residence.

Then at 1:30 a.m. officers were called to the area of North Industrial Avenue and East Spruce Street. Shells were located on the street. Witnesses advised that subjects in a black truck and a blue sedan were shooting at each other.

At 1:45 a.m, officers investigated a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Myrtle Avenue. Officers found damage to a residence.

At 2:30 a.m. and 3:10 a.m., officers responded to shots fired in the area of the 500 block of South Dearborn Avenue. Officers located shell casings in a parking lot and a gray Chevrolet Impala that was unoccupied and idling in a parking lot that may have been involved.

The last incident occurred at 4 a.m. Officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 400 block of South Fourth Avenue. Shell casings were found on the street.

Anyone with information should contact the Kankakee police at 815-933-3321 or Crime Stoppers at 815-932-7463.