Mob action arrests made following large fight in Manteno

MANTENO — Two men and a juvenile were arrested by Manteno police following a fight involving at least eight people on Sunday morning. A police officer was assaulted during the incident.

Officers from multiple departments were called in to assist, including Kankakee County Sheriff’s Police, Illinois State Police and Grant Park, Bradley, Kankakee and Bourbonnais police departments.

According to a police report, the fight appears to have been the result of an incident earlier in the evening involving a relative of Johnathan A. Guziejka, 19, of Kankakee, and a 16-year-old male. Officers were dispatched at 1:18 a.m to a parking lot in the 100 block of East Second Street in regards to a fight. It was the second call in 30 minutes to the location.

While an officer talked to the victim of the earlier incident, Guziejka, Romell D. Hall, 21, of Steger, and the juvenile arrived via vehicle, according to police.

They refused the officer’s request to leave, according to police. The three men exited the vehicle and began attempting to fight a group of four men at the scene. Two of those men were believed to have been involved in the earlier incident with the relative, according to police. As the officers and a deputy tried to maintain control of the situation, the juvenile threw a punch at another subject but hit the deputy. Fighting then broke out.

The report said the fighting eventually came to a halt and officers from other agencies arrived. No one on scene requested medical attention.

Guziejka was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer and mob action. A judge set his bond at $50,000 on Tuesday.

Hall was charged with mob action and battery. A judge set his bond at $10,000. The juvenile was charged with aggravated battery to a police officer, mob action, battery and resisting arrest.