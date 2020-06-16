Thieves steal 10 golf carts from Manteno Golf Club

MANTENO — Two thieves made off with 10 golf carts in a well-orchestrated burglary early Sunday morning at the Manteno Golf Club. The theft was recorded on the club’s security video system.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ajdi8p0-GlY&feature=youtu.be&fbclid=IwAR1h9U7MKzJvuhZk-9vNiP-RWAzSxSCNGeFJYKdCf-P5EAaaG350Atrq0dw" target="_blank">Watch the video here.</a>

“They took 25 percent of our inventory,” said Marc Denault, president of Manteno Golf Club.

The video has been posted on social media with the hopes of capturing the thieves. Detectives from the Tri-County Auto Theft Task Force and the Kankakee County Sheriff’s office are requesting the public’s help in identifying the truck-trailer and its two occupants shown in the video in this felony theft case. It has been posted on the department’s social media sites.

Denault valued the carts at approximately $55,000.

The thieves made two trips to the Manteno Golf Club, pulling in the lot at 2:08 a.m. Sunday and leaving several minutes later and then returning again at 3:39 a.m., according to the sheriff’s office.

Denault said there’s also video of the truck and trailer southbound on Interstate 57 and exiting at Manteno, and then heading back north on I-57. With approximately 10-15 minutes it takes for getting to Manteno Golf Club from I-57, it’s estimated the thieves live “relatively close” to Manteno.

“There’s video of the vehicle going all the way through town,” said Denault, who added the vehicle’s lights were turned off when it entered the parking lot. “... [They were] very fast, very organized. There was no license plate on the trailer or on the front of the truck.”

The thieves cut the padlock to the fence to gain access to the carts, lowered the ramp to the trailer and quickly drove the carts into the trailer.

“Way too many keys left in the basket,” Denault said.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 815-93-CRIME. Any information that leads to identification, apprehension and/or conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.